Insider Selling: NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$14,442,875.00.
NexGen Energy Trading Down 3.6 %
NXE opened at C$10.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.04 and a 12 month high of C$12.51.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
