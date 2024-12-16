Insider Selling: NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$14,442,875.00.

NXE opened at C$10.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.04 and a 12 month high of C$12.51.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXE. Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.42.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

