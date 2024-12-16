Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells 92,930 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 92,930 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $1,437,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,435.13. This represents a 30.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $15.46 on Monday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEAV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

