XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of Central Pacific Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Central Pacific Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $836.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18.
Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Central Pacific Financial
Central Pacific Financial Company Profile
Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Pacific Financial
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.