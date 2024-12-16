Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,240.19. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.81 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.34.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

