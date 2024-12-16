XTX Topco Ltd Has $423,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 1,141.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,904 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ChargePoint by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 487,262 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in ChargePoint by 17.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 598,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $508.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,586.72. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,803 shares of company stock worth $135,295 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHPT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

