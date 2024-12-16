National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Danaos were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Danaos by 7,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Danaos Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DAC opened at $79.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.96. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.86 by ($0.36). Danaos had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 56.16%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

