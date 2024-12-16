National Bank of Canada FI Invests $465,000 in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Simplify Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

