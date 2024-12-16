National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 14,192 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 992.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $25.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

