National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,956 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of URNM opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

