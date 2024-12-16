National Bank of Canada FI Has $555,000 Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 971.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $479.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.31 and a 12-month high of $532.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.02.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

