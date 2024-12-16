National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 30,178 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 149.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,408 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $67,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,827.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,484 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,685,623.55. This trade represents a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $689,772.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 608,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,707,253.40. This represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

