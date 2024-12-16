National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 377.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,043,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,547 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,625,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,676 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,174,000 after purchasing an additional 724,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $142,170,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $113,093,000 after buying an additional 372,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $88.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,809,386.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,387.04. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

