National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,787 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FA. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

First Advantage Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FA stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.