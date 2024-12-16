Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,976.78. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.78.

MANH stock opened at $298.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.23 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.25 and its 200-day moving average is $262.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

