National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,177.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $133.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

