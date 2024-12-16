National Bank of Canada FI Has $289,000 Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 62.9% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,141.24. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

