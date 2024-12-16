National Bank of Canada FI Buys 324 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,390 shares of company stock worth $29,126,596. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.95.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $721.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,673.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.11. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $762.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

