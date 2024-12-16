National Bank of Canada FI Sells 164 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 5.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 4.8% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $226.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.91. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

