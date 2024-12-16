National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,065 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Solventum were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOLV. Mizuho initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SOLV opened at $69.56 on Monday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

