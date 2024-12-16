National Bank of Canada FI Has $304,000 Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.7% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of IEP stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.80%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.49%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

