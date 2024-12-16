John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $62.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

