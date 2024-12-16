National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,122.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 110.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.77. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

