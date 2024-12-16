National Bank of Canada FI Sells 913 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.