SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 312,726 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 732.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 116,250 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,523 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,814.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 101,310 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $60.63.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

