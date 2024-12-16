National Bank of Canada FI Has $317,000 Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $14.23 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $820.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

