National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after buying an additional 663,631 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,678,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,841,000 after buying an additional 121,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 155.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,429 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Flowserve by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,603,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $60.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

