Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:H opened at $158.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

