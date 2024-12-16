Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $3,637,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.52 and a twelve month high of $114.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

