National Bank of Canada FI Has $496,000 Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,410 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.