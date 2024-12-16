National Bank of Canada FI Has $439,000 Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 356.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKE. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Skeena Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 273,300 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,159,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 713.2% in the third quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 315,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 276,614 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 207.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 739,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth $2,682,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $984.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.