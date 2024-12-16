National Bank of Canada FI Sells 258,063 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,693 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 258,063 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.