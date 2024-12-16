National Bank of Canada FI Sells 634 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.29% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,619,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FBCV opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.