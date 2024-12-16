State Street Corp Has $110.32 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2024

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Elastic worth $110,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,335,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,750 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after acquiring an additional 614,309 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 32,630.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 613,774 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its stake in Elastic by 601.4% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 465,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 399,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $16,638,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,604,978 shares in the company, valued at $288,944,159.76. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $1,240,884.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,504.74. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Down 3.0 %

ESTC stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.18 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.