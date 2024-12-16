State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,921,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,234 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $110,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $5,491,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,146,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $65.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $68.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.53%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.