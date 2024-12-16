State Street Corp Has $112.40 Million Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,226,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.93% of Trinity Industries worth $112,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 604,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 180.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 529,857 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at about $9,033,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 125.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 297,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 165,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $37.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

