State Street Corp Acquires 20,215 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $113,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Hub Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after purchasing an additional 76,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $3,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

