State Street Corp Purchases 7,010 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $117,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in ASML by 8.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 17,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $718.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $645.45 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $709.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $848.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

