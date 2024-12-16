Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,847,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $76.10 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $547.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

