State Street Corp Raises Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State Street Corp increased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,774 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.69% of AZEK worth $114,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AZEK by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 183.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

