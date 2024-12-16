State Street Corp Sells 183,123 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,329,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,123 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Vipshop worth $115,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

