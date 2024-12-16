iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $117.47. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

