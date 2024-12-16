Stifel Financial Corp Buys 20,546 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 125.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $55.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $166,204.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,830.12. This represents a 36.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $131,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,360. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.