Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 19.1% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of RTO stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

