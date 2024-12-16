State Street Corp Has $118.06 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,293 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $118,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,363.12. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $114,056.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,464,145.92. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,654 shares of company stock worth $862,879 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

