Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.08 Million Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,965,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,302,000 after buying an additional 102,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $78.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

