Stifel Financial Corp Buys 54,111 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,854,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,140,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,428,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,386 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,548,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,277 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

