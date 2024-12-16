Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,180 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 61.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 48.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $9,249,139.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,228,636.32. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,327,049. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

