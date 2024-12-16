The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NAPA stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.73. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

