Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,599 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 75.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 981.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $80,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 681,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,939.46. The trade was a 3.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,568 shares of company stock worth $135,847. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.00 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $365.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 83.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

