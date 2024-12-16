Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,007 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $8,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ACWI opened at $122.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

